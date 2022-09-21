Everything to Know About Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal: What He’s Said

More Women Come Forward

Amid the drama, several more women came forward claiming that Levine had exchanged “flirty” messages with them online. In a since-deleted TikTok video, one woman alleged that she had “a lot” of screenshots from her conversations with the “Misery” singer but opted not to share them because she “wasn’t “comfortable posting everything” Levine allegedly sent her. “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she added.

Meanwhile, a third woman named Maryka uploaded screenshots of conversations that she allegedly had with Levine via her Instagram Story, claiming that he asked her to “distract yourself by f–king with me!” Her Instagram Story has also since been deleted.