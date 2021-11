April 2019

Hilaria revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss and felt it was important to share her struggle.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open,” she shared via Instagram at the time.