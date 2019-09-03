On Her Ex-Husband’s Bad Boy Reputation

Despite warnings from friends about Buonfiglio’s “textbook narcissistic qualities,” Stanton began dating her future ex-husband when she was 20 years old. (He was 25 at the time.)

“Clearly, this was not a guy I should fall for. I fell in love with him immediately,” she wrote in the book. “Sound familiar? (Ahem, Bachelor in Paradise, season three. But we’ll talk about that later).”

After Stanton and Buonfiglio hit a rough patch in their relationship, she suggested the twosome take a break. Days later, he hooked up with one of her best friends: “This should have been a huge red flag, but of course, Nick reasoned, we were, after all, on a break. Back then I was naïve enough to believe this was a genuine mistake on Nick’s part.”

Six months after they reconciled, Stanton discovered she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, Kinsley. As a result, Buonfiglio proposed. While she admitted to her sister that she didn’t believe the pair would last after he got wasted at their rehearsal dinner and admitted to going to a strip club at his Bachelor party, the duo tied the knot in 2012.

“Looking back on our relationship, I never felt emotionally safe with Nick,” Stanton explained. “My imagination was constantly running wild: Who is he really with? What’s her name? What are they up to?”