On Why Ben Higgins’ Breakup Hurt Her Feelings

Stanton admitted she was blindsided when Higgins dumped her after he met her daughters.

“Even though Ben and I didn’t have overwhelming chemistry, I really wanted it to work with him because I knew he was the kind of guy who would make my life better. He was kind and forthcoming, and he had the same values I did. All the things I was missing in my previous marriage,” she wrote. “After our date with the girls, I thought there was no way he’d send me home. Why would producers allow me to expose my children to this guy — and, not to mention, to the world — unless they knew I was going to be ‘The One’? Surely Ben understood meeting someone’s kids is something you only do if you intend on sticking around, I thought. In hindsight I realize how truly naïve I was back then.”

Stanton added that her heart “sank” when Higgins sent her home because he didn’t do it before the rose ceremony.

“Ben could have come to my hotel before the ceremony to let me know about his choice. That is always an option for the Bachelor. He also could have pulled me aside and given me a heads-up,” she wrote. “I didn’t expect special treatment, but I’d hoped for extra sensitivity since I had just let him in on the two things that mean the most to me in this world.”