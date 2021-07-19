2021

On July 17, Britney called out her “so-called support system” via Instagram. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” she wrote at the time. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

She was seemingly referencing Jamie Lynn’s tribute performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017.