Still feuding! Bachelor Nation alums Blake Horstmann and Nick Viall have taken the opportunity to publicly diss each other numerous times over the years.

Their bad blood began after the season 6 Bachelor in Paradise premiere, in which Caelynn Miller-Keyes accused Horstmann of being a womanizer. She revealed in an August 2019 episode that she and the Bachelorette alum had hooked up before the show began filming, only to learn that he had also slept with castmate Kristina Schulman the night before.

After receiving backlash from the revelations of the episode, Horstmann decided to release his text messages with Miller-Keyes from the night they had sex during the Stagecoach Festival.

“I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself. This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have,” the Colorado native wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption at the time. He then shared seven screenshots of his texts with the former Miss Virginia Teen USA.

The reality TV personality deleted the screenshots within a few hours after seeing that Miller-Keyes had gotten backlash for the content of the text messages. However, Viall didn’t think Horstmann was actually remorseful for the hate his fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum received.

“I know by talking to a lot of people over the weekend that Blake admitted, ‘I know that she is going to look bad,’” the Wisconsin native said on an August 2019 episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued, “I know that he threatened people about releasing these text messages for months in anticipations coming up, which makes it all that more premeditated. Then he ended up deleting it when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize. This whole idea, ‘I didn’t think this would affect her the way it did’ — he knew. He admitted to it. There’s texts out here of him saying this.”

Miller-Keyes, for her part, also didn’t appreciate the leak of her messages. “I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

Horstmann, meanwhile, didn’t appreciate being publicly called out by Viall. When asked in April 2020 if he would ever be a guest on the podcast that once slandered him, he replied, “I’d rather s–t in my hand and clap.”

Since the BiP season 6 drama went down, Horstmann and Viall have both gotten into new relationships. The podcaster went public with surgical technologist Natalie Joy in February 2021 and the DJ confirmed his romance with Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli in June 2022 after several months of dating.

Despite the years that have passed since their distaste for each other first began, the two Bachelor Nation alums have yet to clear the air with each other.

