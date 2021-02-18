Playing Coy

As their reunion made headlines — and after the duo shared matching Instagram Stories from the same Florida restaurant — Moss hinted that he was feeling positive in the wake of his and Crawley’s split. “A lot to smile about lately. #GodIsGood 🙏🏽,” he wrote via Instagram on February 18. One day earlier, an eyewitness told Us that he and Crawley kept things casual while hanging out at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. … They looked more like they were friends,” the onlooker explained. “They were smiling and enjoying each other’s company, but it wasn’t like they were all over each other.”