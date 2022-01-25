Bachelor Nation Reunion

After briefly being linked to comedian Jeff Dye in November 2021, Crawley had Bachelor Nation buzzing in January 2022 after she hung out with former Bachelorette suitor Blake Monar.

“Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed,” she captioned a video montage of memories from her trip to Indiana.

The clip included footage of Crawley shopping and duckpin bowling with the former baseball player, who was eliminated during the second week of her Bachelorette season. The pair got cozy in a car and played with Monar’s nephew in the video.