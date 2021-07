No Hard Feelings

Fans speculated that Adams and Clark had called off their engagement after his mom unfollowed his fiancée on Instagram. He revealed during an April 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast that his mother “probably did it accidentally” while trying to decrease ads for Adams’ podcast. “It’s always great to be loved, but at the end of the day we are in a relationship with each other, so all that noise and all that drama doesn’t really matter,” he said.