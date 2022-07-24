Just Married

The bride and groom were overjoyed as they walked up the aisle after saying “I do” while surrounded by their friends and family.

“This is hands down the one thing Will and I are most excited about: Having everyone we love in one room,” Emily explained to Us just before her wedding day. “It’s going to be absolutely epic. And per request of Will, there will be no last call!! Will’s family & friends are traveling from Sweden so we are beyond thankful people are making the trip out to celebrate us.”