Brad Pitt’s Health Journey: Inside His Ups and Downs Through the Years

May 2013

Pitt first opened up about his undiagnosed prosopagnosia condition during a June/July 2013 Esquire profile, revealing it’s the reason he primarily stays at home.

“You meet so many damned people and then you meet ’em again,” he told the magazine, noting he was convinced he had the condition after reading about it several years earlier. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. So I swear to God, I took one year where I just said, ‘This year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, ‘OK, where did we meet?’ But it just got worse. People were more offended. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ But I piss more people off. You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp a face and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested.”