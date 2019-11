Stassi Schroeder Announces New Digital Show ‘Basically Stassi’

Schroeder is headed to a computer near you! The Vanderpump Rules star announced on Sunday that she is starring in a new digital series, Basically Stassi. The show is filmed in her apartment where friends and costars join Schroeder to discuss life, fashion and trends. Four episodes are available to watch now on Bravo.com.