Stassi Schroeder Jokes About Being Blocked By Jax Taylor

During the Vanderpump Rules panel on Saturday, November 16, Stassi Schroeder asked the audience members to “raise your hand if you’ve been blocked by Jax [Taylor].” Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval raised their hands and several fans also put their hands up. Sandoval was wearing a sweatshirt that said, “Blocked by Jax on Twitter.”