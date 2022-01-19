Cease and Desist

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir and her appearance on “Call Her Daddy” in January 2022, Britney’s lawyer issued a strongly worded cease and desist to the actress, asserting that Britney will “no longer be bullied” by her family.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the letter read.

Britney’s attorney went on to threaten legal action, writing, “Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being. You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”