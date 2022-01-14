Trading Barbs

Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with her older sister during a January 2022 interview with Good Morning America — and Britney was quick to turn the tables. Though the Netflix star claimed that she attempted to provide resources for her older sister to put an end to her conservatorship, Britney argued via Twitter that Jamie Lynn was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time.”

As the family drama made headlines, Jamie Lynn defended herself in a lengthy social media statement. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote. “There are no sides, and I don’t want drama. But I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

She concluded: “No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”