Pride Vibes and sunny skies! A-Listers are all about celebrating this summer, whether it’s in honor of Pride Month or just an excuse to soak up the sun.

To stand out at a Pride celebration near you, take a page from So You Think You Can Dance alum Mark Kanemura and opt for a bold choice from Sea Dragon Studio’s Pride Vibes collection. The limited edition, holographic designs are featured on everything from singlets to shorts and more — perfect for wearing your heart (and pride!) on your sleeve.

If you want to keep the celebratory vibes going, look to power couples George and Amal Clooney and Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Both pairs choose to get away from it all in vastly different locales, but both are luxurious in their own right.

When they’re not vacationing in Lake Como, the Clooneys like to head to Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France. In addition to stunning views of the French Riviera, the establishment cares about social causes. Per its website, the company is “guided by common values and objectives, especially in terms of social and environmental development.”

If you’re looking for a French feel but don’t have a Clooney budget, check out White and Dobrev’s go-to French Mediterranean restaurant in Las Vegas. Cathédrale is located at the ARIA Resort & Casino and promises delicious bites for a Sin City appetite.

