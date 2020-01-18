Mother on the move. Cameron Diaz was photographed out and about for the first time since she and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child together.

The retired actress, 47, was spotted leaving a friend’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 16. Diaz wore a pair of relaxed ripped jeans, brown moccasin boots and a striped sweater for the friendly outing.

The Annie star’s appearance follows the exciting announcement that she and Madden, 40, are the proud parents of a daughter, Raddix.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens,” the twosome wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on January 3. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Us Weekly reported on Saturday, January 18, that the baby girl’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. She was born via surrogate on December 30, 2019, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Raddix’s middle name may be a nod to Diaz’ close friendship with her Charlie’s Angels costar Drew Barrymore. The Santa Clarita Diet alum’s autobiography is titled Wildflower and she is also the creator of the makeup brand Flower Beauty.

An insider exclusively told Us that Diaz is over the moon about her new journey as a mother. “They went through so much to get to this point,” the source revealed earlier this month. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

The Mask actress and the Good Charlotte rocker had been trying for a baby via IVF, acupuncture and supplements before ultimately deciding on surrogacy, an insider previously told Us. “Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” the source explained on January 8. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

