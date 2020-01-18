Babies

Cameron Diaz Spotted Out for 1st Time Since Welcoming Daughter Raddix With Benji Madden

By
Cameron Diaz Spotted Out for 1st Time Since Welcoming Daughter Raddix
 Dean/Rachpoot/MEGA
6
1 / 6

Headed Out

Diaz carried a canvas bag, sunglasses and a smartphone with her on her outing.  

Back to top