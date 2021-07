Leaving ‘Fuller House’

In March 2019, it was reported that Loughlin may not return for the final Fuller House season. When the show premiered its sixth season on Netflix, Bure’s character was the one who questioned Aunt Becky’s absence.

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” John Stamos, playing Uncle Jesse, said during the episode that aired in June 2020. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”