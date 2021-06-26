Sweet as Silver

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star and the former hockey player celebrated 25 years of marriage in June 2021. Ahead of their silver anniversary, the actress told Us about their romantic plans. “We are exchanging gifts, although I’m terrible at anniversary gifts. I’m the worst,” Cameron Bure admitted. “Val always comes up with something that’s wonderful and theme related, meaning it’s 25 years. … It’s silver. So he will for sure get something that has silver.”

The mother of three noted that she had something “custom made” for the marriage milestone. “So that felt a little extra on my part, but it’s not extravagant,” she explained. “We are going to go away to northern California for a few days to just spend a couple of days together. We have some dinners at [our] favorite restaurants, and we’re just going to enjoy the coast and the beach and one another.”