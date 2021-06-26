Talking It Out

After more than one year of quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron Bure spoke to Us exclusively about how her approach to marriage has shifted.

“When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff,” she said in April 2021. “We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us. There’s hurt feelings for a minute. And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, ‘Well, how are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’”

The Hallmark Channel star continued: “So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine. I feel like we were always working hard to have our schedules meet, to spend more time together. It was such an effort … to the point where that was part of our issue. We were getting cranky with each other.”