Home on the range? Carrie Underwood spent the day at Jay Cutler’s farm over Labor Day weekend with her sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The “Southbound” singer, 37, had an adventure-filled outing on Monday, September 7, meeting Cutler’s two calves, Hank and Ruby, in Tennessee.

Underwood, who shares her boys with husband Mike Fisher, posted photos from the hands-on experience, including snaps of Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 19 months, getting up close and personal with the cows. She also posted a photo of her youngest child stepping in a cowpie.

The Grammy winner’s farm visit came the same weekend the former NFL star, 37, shared photos from his “2020 deer camp” with his dad and friends.

“Big opening day for 2020 deer camp,” the athlete wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a series of photos with velvet bucks he and his crew successfully hunted.

The friendly stop by also came after Cutler and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren shut down rumors that they are dating.

“Only lady in my life,” the former Chicago Bears quarterback wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 4, alongside a video of his calf Ruby. “Be better internet.”

One day prior, rumors surfaced online that the father of three — Cutler shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with estranged wife Kristin Cavallari — was dating Lahren, 28, after the pair were spotted together at a Nashville bar.

“I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating,” Lahren wrote via Twitter on Thursday, September 3. “Good one.”

Although the two denied being involved, they are both recently single and live near one another in Tennessee. They have also interacted via social media over the past few months.

Cutler and Cavallari, 33, announced their split in April after seven years of marriage. The pair has since begun to move forward separately, selling one of their family homes in Nashville in July. A month prior, the Uncommon James founder moved into a new house and called the pair’s evolving relationship a “modern family” and noted the two are “navigating it the best way we know how.”

Underwood, for her part, celebrated her and Fisher’s 10-year wedding anniversary in July. “Mike and Carrie are in an amazing place right now,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Carrie and Mike are growing closer throughout quarantine and learning more and more about each other.”

