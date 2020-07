Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress urged her followers to “be a kind human and wear a mask, please,” via Instagram on June 29. “It’s not a political statement. It should be a normalized act of hygiene and common consideration of our fellow citizens,” she captioned her colorful mask selfie. “It’s one of the only proven preventive measures we have (besides hand washing and social distancing)….So why not? This isn’t forever but we are still in the middle of this battle. #wearamask.”