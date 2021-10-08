Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy

The couple’s move from longtime friends to lovers was “organic,” according to the former Chelsea Lately host. Koy was a guest on an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, where they discussed the early days of their romance, which began after he asked her to write a blurb for his 2021 book, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo.

The request came amid the coronavirus pandemic when the comedians were both in Canada. “The minute we were both back in L.A., we were like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’” Koy said.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable, which Handler finds rather funny because of how things started. “You thought that chemistry was sexual, and I thought it was comedic,” she joked, to which Koy retorted, “Never ever did I ever say that!”

The Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author admitted she may have had feelings for Koy when he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them. “By the way, who gives a s–t?” she said on her podcast. “Look where we are now. I would’ve ruined it if I had those feelings earlier, probably.”