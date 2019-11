Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries costars’ chemistry was undeniable after the CW series debuted in September 2009. The castmates went public with their romance in 2011. Us exclusively revealed in May 2013 that Dobrev and Somerhalder called it quits. According to a source at the time, the exes vowed to “remain best friends, which is where the relationship started.”