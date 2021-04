Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy — 8 Years

More than eight years after their split, the Real Housewives of New York City alum and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in January 2021. Us confirmed at the time that a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce judgement. The former Bravo star announced the pair’s separation in December 2012 after two years of marriage. They share daughter Bryn.