Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

The Damages alum and the Master of None star, who share sons Rafa and Rocco, have been together since the early 2010s. “I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby,” Byrne joked to the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2021, explaining why they haven’t walked down the aisle.