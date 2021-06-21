Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers star cheated on Kardashian with multiple women, and the news of his infidelity broke just days before the April 2018 birth of their first child, daughter True. Nevertheless, the couple soldiered on, and Kardashian explained the decision on Twitter that June after another user criticized her for staying with the NBA player. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

However, Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 after the basketball star was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Woods. A source told Us at the time that “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.” After successfully coparenting their daughter for more than a year without being romantically involved, Us confirmed in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson are back together.

In June 2021, a source exclusively told Us that Kardashian and Thompson were once again over.

“There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them,” the insider revealed. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”