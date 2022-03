Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers

“I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date … made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro announced in a sweet Instagram post on March 8.

Ivers also shared the exciting news in an upload of her own, writing, “My whole heart for my whole life. ❤️‍🔥😭 I can’t wait to marry you.”