Phoebe Robinson

After sharing a handful of important phone numbers to call on social media, Robinson told her followers that a more efficient way to contact elected officials would be over email. “Today #BreonnaTaylor would have turned 27 years old. She would have been celebrating with friends and loved ones and just being carefree and joyful like every black person has the right to be,” the “2 Dope Queens” cohost said. “We cannot and should not forget her.”