November 2016

The Utah police launched a search for Mueller after she walked into a bar barefoot with her kids and a nanny. The Department of Public Safety located Mueller and her two young sons, and the New York native was hospitalized.

“On the morning of November 16, dispatchers with the Utah Department of Public Safety received a welfare check call from a woman claiming to be the mother of Brooke Mueller,” the UDPS said in a statement on their website at the time. “Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the welfare check call and located Mueller, her two children and a nanny on Interstate 15 near Nephi, Utah. The children are safe and will be released to family. Mueller was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.”