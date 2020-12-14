Love Lives

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Relationship Timeline: From a 10-Year Separation to Happily Ever After

By
2007 Started Dating Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Relationship Timeline
 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
19
2 / 19
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

2007

The DWTS pro and the Hot Chick actor began dating in 2007.

Back to top