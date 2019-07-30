A day of zen! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger looked calm and relaxed while enjoying a spa day together in L.A.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on June 8, walked side-by-side with cups of coffee on Monday, July 29, as they headed to the soothing facilities.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, wore a white zip-up one-piece and Chanel espadrilles, while her husband, 40, strolled along in a button-down polo and navy shorts.

Schwarzenegger also wore a big smile as the Guardians of the Galaxy actor pointed out a pair of abandoned shoes on a sidewalk and later, opened a car door for his spouse.

One week prior, the twosome held hands while enjoying a date night in the city.

Pratt recalled meeting his wife to Extra on Tuesday, July 23. “We met at church,” he dished to the outlet. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor, who was previously married to Anna Faris, also gushed about his second marriage in friend Jay Glazer’s Instagram Stories on June 11.

“Hey, God is good,” he said at the time. “God heals a broken heart.”

Schwarzenegger has praised the Critics’ Choice nominee on several occasions since the duo’s wedding, referring to him as a “wonderful husband” in a Father’s Day post on June 16 and an “angel face” in a birthday tribute on June 21.

The couple reflected on their big day on social media with a joint statement to fans about their nuptials one day after their lavish ceremony.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the statement read. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

They concluded: “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

