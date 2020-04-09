Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The longtime married couple admitted that the pandemic has been a little “stressful” on their relationship, even though they’re parenting like total pros. “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad,” Bell said during a joint interview with Katie Couric in March, noting that they’ve “just found each other revolting” despite being so “physically close” in the last few weeks. The Parenthood alum then playfully complained, “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.”