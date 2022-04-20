Cody Simpson’s Dating History: From Kylie Jenner to Miley Cyrus

A man in love! Cody Simpson‘s relationships have been a topic of conversation over the years as he navigates dating in the public eye.

In 2013, Simpson was linked to Gigi Hadid after they met while working on the music video for his song “Surfboard.” The former couple dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in May 2015.

After their split, a rep for the model told Us Weekly, “Cody and Gigi want each other to be in a place right now that allows him to only focus on his music, fans and new message, while she can focus and continue building her career.”

The statement continued: “They love each other dearly and have split up in hopes that growing on their own paths will bring them together in the future. They remain friends with no hard feelings and each other’s biggest supporters.”

One month later, Simpson and Hadid proved that they were still close when they posted a photo of them sitting together on the same flight. “When you get seated next to ur ex on a plane,” the performer captioned an Instagram selfie with Hadid in the background.

The competitive swimmer later gushed about his ex-girlfriend’s professional success, telling Us in January 2018, “It’s fantastic, I think she’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known. I’ll always be happy for her. As a model, she’s achieved the highest of heights and I’ll always be happy for her.”

In 2019, Simpson sparked romance rumors with Miley Cyrus following her split from now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. At the time, an insider revealed that the musicians were “having fun” in their casual relationship. “They both understand each other’s lifestyles and the traveling that comes along with each of their jobs. They aren’t putting any hard restrictions on their relationship,” the source shared. “Cody isn’t a jealous person and is pretty relaxed and laid back, which works for both of them.”

Less than one year into their whirlwind romance, the Hannah Montana alum announced their decision to part ways. “For right now, two halves cannot make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be,” Cyrus told fans during an Instagram Live in August 2020. “Like everyone else at this age, we’re deciding who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives. So don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re spotted hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and will continue to be friends. Don’t make it something that it is not.”

Simpson later explained that their breakup was caused by “circumstance[s]” that were beyond their control.

“It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life,” he said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show in April 2022. “I had just started training [for the Olympics] at that point, so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to eventually move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally. She was just going into her whole new album and was going to be going out on tour and doing all that stuff, so it was kind of a fork in the road kind of scenario, really.”

Scroll down for a look back at Simpson’s complete dating history: