That’s amour! Less than one year after getting engaged, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are still madly in love.

“La Ville des Lumières avec Mon Amour 💡 💫 ❤️,” the political strategist, 38, captioned an Instagram snap with Underwood, 30, in Paris earlier this month.

The former Bachelor, for his part, also shared several photos from the duo’s international getaway. In a Friday, July 29, carousel, Underwood and Brown packed on the PDA while sightseeing and while lounging on a yacht. “🎞♥️🇫🇷,” the former reality TV star captioned his post.

The Coming Out Colton star and his love’s July getaway comes less than one year after they took the next step in their relationship and got engaged.

“Life is going to be fun with you ♥️,” Underwood gushed via Instagram in February, sharing the pair’s engagement news.

The former football player publicly came out as gay in April 2021, shortly before he connected with the nonprofit founder.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, revealing his family had met Brown. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

The First Time author’s romance with Brown has continued heating up — and they are already planning their future.

“I feel like I was born to be a dad,” Underwood told Us in March, noting he “definitely” wants children. “There’s nothing more in this world that I want than to raise kids. I’m really excited for when that time comes.”

He added at the time: “There’s no true timeline. Life happens. Who knows, maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and want to start the process. But as of right now, we’re sort of enjoying this moment and taking it as it comes.”

While the Beyond the Edge alum has since found his match in Brown, he previously rose to fame as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette before becoming the franchise lead in 2019. After his Bachelor tenure, Underwood dated Cassie Randolph, whom he met on the show, for two years. The pair split in May 2020, shortly before the 27-year-old California native filed a restraining order against Underwood over alleged harassment claims. After a private agreement between the two, the order was dropped in November 2020.

