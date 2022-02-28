Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller

The Tick, Tick … Boom! star made his romance with the model official by bringing Miller as his date to the 2022 SAG Awards in February. Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role but lost to Will Smith, who took home the trophy for his performance in King Richard.

The twosome sparked relationship speculation in November 2021 when they were spotted together in New York City. Weeks prior to the SAG Awards, Garfield seemingly confirmed their romance after he was seen holding hands with Miller following a tennis date in Malibu, California. The awards show marked their first event as a couple.