March 2020

The comedian shared a sweet message to Taylor via Instagram on his birthday. “Celebrating my day of birth with the gif of laugher & love that is @itskelsitaylor aka KTITPTB aka Little Bullet aka Baby Baby,” he captioned a GIF of himself picking Taylor up as they both cheer. “These are strange times to be celebrating anything but it actually feels like a cosmic reminder we all are spinning on this watery orb surrounded by an infinity of unexplored space and a sun illuminating us as we evolve.”