A look behind the scenes. Kim Kardashian offered a rare glimpse into her dynamic with stylist Danielle Levi after her iconic Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

During the June 8 episode of The Kardashians, the TV personality broke down her history with Levi.

“Danielle is my stylist, so she picks out my outfits and we go over our looks and she sources them. How am I going to walk into these meetings and tell everyone what I like and don’t like when it is her and I curating it together? I need her,” Kardashian explained to the cameras about working alongside designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. “I always need someone to confirm that this looks good.”

Later in the episode, Levi wasn’t initially available to help Kardashian ahead of Milan Fashion Week. The Israel native was stuck in an airplane waiting for her passport while the Hulu personality created a collection of her favorite Dolce & Gabbana archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s.

“I think Danielle not being here is happening for a reason. Because this is just about me and to prove to myself that I can do something like this on my own without my whole team. This path I had to go on by myself,” Kardashian explained during the Thursday, June 15, episode of her reality show. “I am getting more confident everyday. I have to assert my opinion and say what I like. And I am doing that and I got this.”

She added: “I am in a groove. The last couple of days have really taught me this independence and to trust my gut. I was so insecure that I couldn’t do anything without my security blanket and now I can on a really big level.”

Kardashian credited Levi’s brief absence for allowing her to grow more “confidence,” adding, “I have my own voice. I can say exactly how I am feeling and I can do this.”

Levi, for her part, shed a light on the lessons she learned in the fashion industry. “Style is a first impression, it’s how you’ll be judged before you even speak — never underestimate the value of this,” she told CB Fashion Book in June 2022. “It should reach the max level of expressing who you are and where you want to be.”

At the time, Levi praised Kardashian for teaching her how not to let outside opinions affect her work.

“Only take advice from people who are where you want to be,” she concluded. “There’s so much jealousy when you’re coming up, so a huge part of getting to the top is to never do the envy or insecurity stuff — always be the hustler, well-wisher, the go-getter. Minding where your energy goes and doing your best to be the greatest, because all abundance starts first in the mind.”

