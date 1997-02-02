David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship

1997

The lovebirds first crossed paths in early 1997 while attending a charity football match at the Manchester United players’ lounge. The former Spice Girl described their meet-cute in a letter she wrote to herself for British Vogue in September 2016. “Love at first sight does exist,” she wrote. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”