February 2022

Unglert hinted that he was more open to the idea of marriage down the line, explaining on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, “If and when Caelynn and I put pen to paper, we are going to change our names. But we’re both going to change our last names.” The host, who previously looked into changing his last name to honor his late mother, noted he and Miller-Keyes both agreed to the last name “Bell,” his mom’s maiden name.