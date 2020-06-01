Max Ehrich

Us confirmed in March 2020 that the “Skyscraper” songstress had moved on with the Young and the Restless actor following her split from Wilson. The pair had been exchanging flirty messages on each other’s social media for weeks before a source told Us that the couple was “getting serious” while self-isolating together. “The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the insider said, adding that Ehrich is “a really nice guy and they are happy together.”