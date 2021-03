She’s a Professional Dancer and Instructor

Vitale is a trained dancer, having grown up doing ballet training at the Cleveland City of Dance and later studying in New York and Los Angeles at Broadway Dance Center, Oberlin College and Performing Arts Center in California. She has since performed on the Grammys, Dancing With the Stars and musical tours, including Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour and Katy Perry’s Super Bowl performance in 2015.