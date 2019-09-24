On Her Painful Childhood

Moore detailed her parents’ tumultuous relationship in the book, noting her mother, Virginia Guynes, attempted suicide more than once.

“The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do,” Moore, who was 12 at the time, recalled. “Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over.”

Years later, she learned that the man she believed was her father, Dan Guynes, wasn’t her biological dad. She made the connection after she found her presumed parents’ wedding license, which was dated a year after her birth.

“My mother dropped the bomb the second we walked in the door: ‘Demi knows,’” she wrote. “In no time, she had a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other, and she seemed high on the drama of the situation — the power if had given her to hurt him.”

Dan left shortly after the revelation.