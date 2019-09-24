On Her Past Loves

The actress detailed her relationships with actors Jon Cryer, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez in the book. She hooked up with Kutcher’s future Two and a Half Men costar while filming No Small Affair. Moore had also starting using cocaine at the same time.

“Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie,” she wrote. “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

(Cryer denied Moore’s claim that she took his virginity via Twitter.)

On the set of St. Elmo’s Fire, which Moore barely remembers because of her drug use, she recalled “one ill-advised late night” with Lowe. Moore had kinder words to say about Estevez, whom she dated on and off for two years. “In truth, I liked all my costars and remind close to some of them today, but the person who stands out from this period is, of course, Emilio,” she wrote about her ex-fiancé.