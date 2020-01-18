Love Lives ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon January 18, 2020 ABC/Rick Rowell 9 1 / 9 May 2013 Season 9 of The Bachelorette started airing in May 2013. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News