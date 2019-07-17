The Swimsuit Drama

In August 2018, Dorit made headlines when a video surfaced online of someone confronting her over money she allegedly owed her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne.

“Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him,” a woman yelled at Dorit during the cast’s trip to the Bahamas. “You cheap bitch!”

Horne sued Dorit and PK, claiming that was never paid back the $205,000 he fronted for her new swimsuit line. Dorit counter-sued Horne, referring to him “merely a vendor” for the fashion brand. In January 2019, a judge ordered Dorit and Horne to mediation, warning the pair that the case will go to trial in January 2020 if they do not figure out an agreement.

Dorit called the viral video “embarrassing” during an April 2019 appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.