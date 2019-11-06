October-December 2018

Drake publicly accused West of telling Pusha T about his son on HBO’s The Shop in October 2018.

“I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” Drake said at the time. “Oh this guy’s trolling me. This was like a manipulative, like, ‘I wanna break you’ thing. … I said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is.’”

Two months later, West reiterated that he didn’t tell Pusha T about his son.

“I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son,” he tweeted in December 2018. “It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. … I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record.”

Things got even more heated after West accused Drake of calling him to try and threaten him.

“So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — so cut the tough talk,” West tweeted at the time. “You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo.”

Kim also weighed in, tweeting, “@Drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”