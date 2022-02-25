Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split

Finding Humor in the Situation

In February 2021, the Charlie’s Angels star opened up about how Netflix’s Bridgerton changed her view on meeting new people romantically.

“It was this weird relenting to the fact that I’m probably not going to meet someone in some old-fashioned way,” she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I’m not really aggressively looking, but watching this old-fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old-fashioned.”

Barrymore revealed that being “funny” was an important trait in a potential suitor, saying, “I just want to laugh. That’s always been my big criteria — funny, funny, funny. I love humor, it’s my survival guide. And I can’t get rid of my sense of humor. I laugh at everything, I love laughing. So, funny is my favorite quality in any person.”