Better late, than never! Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson finally celebrated their one-year anniversary after delaying their plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing With the Stars couple were able to visit their wedding venue on Sunday, November 1, seven months after their anniversary in April. The pair’s romantic outing came after Chmerkovskiy’s elimination from season 29 of the show on October 26.

“Finally got to go back to our wedding venue and celebrate our ‘1 Year Wedding Anniversary’ a couple (7) months late 🤗,” Johnson, 26, captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “Standing in the exact spot we said ‘I Do’ gave me butterflies all over again. 🤍”

Johnson, who got a perfect score last week with partner Nev Schulman, shared two selfies of the couple — one kissing and one goofing off — while at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The pair’s dog, Ziggy, joined in on the photo shoot fun, which took place overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The duo had previously been living apart due to COVID-19 restrictions while filming the dance competition. All married pros on DWTS were not allowed to live together during production in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Now that the Ukrainian dancer, 34, has been cut from the competition — along with his partner Monica Aldama — however, they’ve been back under the same roof.

“I guess that’s the silver lining,” Chmerkovskiy exclusively told Us Weekly following his exit. “I’m excited to see my wife. I’m excited to continue to root her on in this competition. I think she’s definitely a front-runner and deserves to win. So, I’m glad we can all now — as a family — consolidate our votes in one direction.”

Johnson told Us in September that the newlyweds had just moved into their new house ahead of the ABC season. Chmerkovskiy then had to temporarily leave the new pad and reside in an apartment.

“We finally unpacked and got settled in. We were loving it, and then we got called and they were like, ‘You know, one of you is going to have to move out,’” the So You Think You Can Dance alum recalled. “There wasn’t much discussion about who it was going to be! I think it was kind of just assumed. He’s the sweetest.”

The Utah native admitted at the time that she was “sad” to see her husband leave their joint residence, adding that “I love my Val snuggles. I love just, like, touching him.”

She continued: “He always jokes because he’s like, ‘You love to be alone, but with me next to you.’ And it’s so true. So I do miss my hubby!”

Scroll down to see their belated anniversary celebration.